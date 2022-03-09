CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

649 FPUS55 KPSR 090934

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

233 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

233 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

233 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-091100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

233 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of through the day. Highs 70 to 75. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 34 to

44. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ568-091100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Windy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ565-091100-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ563-567-091100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 20 to 30 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy and colder. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy and

cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to

51. North wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 50 to

60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

133 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 58 to 68.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 20 to 30 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather