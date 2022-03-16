CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

389 FPUS55 KPSR 160907

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

206 AM MST Wed Mar 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-161100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

206 AM MST Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 59. East

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 82 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-161100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

206 AM MST Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 48 to 58. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 65 to

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-161100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

206 AM MST Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

206 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

206 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

206 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

