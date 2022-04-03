CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1153 PM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1153 PM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 85. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1153 PM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1153 PM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1153 PM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1153 PM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1153 PM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

