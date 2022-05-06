CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022

641 FPUS55 KPSR 060857

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Fri May 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Fri May 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 71. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Fri May 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Fri May 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming

west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

