CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

808 FPUS55 KPSR 110812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Wed May 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 85 to 90. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much warmer. Lows 61 to 71. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather