CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

407 FPUS55 KPSR 200952

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

251 AM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

251 AM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 71 to 80. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows 77 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

251 AM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to

103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-201100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

251 AM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to

106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows 72 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.

Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 97. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather