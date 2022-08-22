CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

956 FPUS55 KPSR 221101

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

400 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

400 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer. Lows 77 to 83. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to

102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

400 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. South

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. East

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 78. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to 77. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

400 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 78. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 74 to 79. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

400 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

400 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

78 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

400 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

89 to 99. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

66 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

