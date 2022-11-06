CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

079 FPUS55 KPSR 060705

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1205 AM MST Sun Nov 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-061100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1205 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ563-567-061100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1205 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 62. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1205 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 55 to 60. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1205 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 60. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1205 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 33 to 52. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 47 to 63. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 27 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather