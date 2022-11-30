CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

445 FPUS55 KPSR 300749

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1248 AM MST Wed Nov 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-301100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1148 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ563-567-301100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1148 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1148 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1148 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1148 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

