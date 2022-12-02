CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-021100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1125 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ563-567-021100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1125 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1125 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1125 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1125 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

$$

