CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023

729 FPUS55 KPSR 100735

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1235 AM MST Tue Jan 10 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ565-570-101100-

Imperial County Southeast-Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Winterhaven and Midland

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 61 to 69.

CAZ564-568-101100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Chiriaco

Summit

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 68 to 73. South

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. West

wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 68.

CAZ563-567-101100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 61 to 72.

CAZ566-101100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ562-101100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 56. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 68. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 57.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ560-561-101100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1135 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 40 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and colder. Lows 32 to 42. West

wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. Chance of rain 30 percent.

