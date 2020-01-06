CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
_____
707 FPUS55 KREV 061132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 13. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 33 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 14 to 24.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30.
Highs 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 28 to 33.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
38 to 48. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 21. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
22 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 29 to 39.
$$
CAZ071-070300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Light
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows
23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 29 to 39.
$$
CAZ073-070300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 12 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs
40 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 16 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather