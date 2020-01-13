CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

041 FPUS55 KREV 131132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

65 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches west of

highway 395. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 44. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 24. Highs 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to

25. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing

to 70 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to

90 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow likely. Lows 4 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

39 to 49.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather