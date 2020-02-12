CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
195 FPUS55 KREV 121131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 19 to 29.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 35 to 45.
Lows 14 to 24.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
46 to 56. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 28.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 22 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 22 to 27.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs
40 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs
41 to 51.
$$
CAZ071-130300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 29.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ073-130300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to
56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 14 to 24.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs 37 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
