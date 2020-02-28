CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

872 FPUS55 KREV 281132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

70 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 50 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 26 to 31. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 25 to 30.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 42. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 21 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph

decreasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

