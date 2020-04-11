CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

059 FPUS55 KREV 111031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 38.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

33 to 38.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

62 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

