Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 64 to 69. Lows 37 to 42.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

$$

