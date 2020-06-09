CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

79 to 89.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

75 to 85.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86.

