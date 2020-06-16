CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

327 FPUS55 KREV 161031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 53 to 63.

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

