Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 45 to 55.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 49 to 59.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

