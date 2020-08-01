CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

499 FPUS55 KREV 011032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather