CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 89 to 99.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94.

