CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
615 FPUS55 KREV 061032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming northwest around
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 40 to
50.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103. Light
winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 48 to
58.
$$
CAZ071-070300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 102. Light
winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 44 to
54.
$$
CAZ073-070300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light
winds becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 36 to
46.
$$
_____
