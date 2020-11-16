CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

275 FPUS55 KREV 161132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 6500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 28 to

38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 51 to 61. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 31. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph increasing to 110 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

110 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

_____

