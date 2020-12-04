CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 19 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 42 to 52.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to

32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

18 to 28.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

17 to 27.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

47 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

10 to 20.

