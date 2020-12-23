CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 39. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

27 to 37.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

32 to 37.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 40. Lows 6 to 16.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 38.

