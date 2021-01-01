CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ 459 FPUS55 KREV 011131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-020300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. .MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. .MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 17 to 27. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-020300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34. .MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 42 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 31. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 26. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ071-020300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 26 to 36. .MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ073-020300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 8 to 18. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 37 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 10 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47. $$