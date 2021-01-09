CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 24 to 34.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

24 to 29.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

11 to 21. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 20 to 30.

