740 FPUS55 KREV 121132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 18 to

28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

35. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 19 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

59.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

42. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 14 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

19 to 29.

