Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

92 to 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

92 to 102. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

