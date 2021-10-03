CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 78. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 47 to 57.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 42 to

52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to

48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 38.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 49 to 59.

