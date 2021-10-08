CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

141 FPUS55 KREV 081032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers, heavy snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 15 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 21 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

26 to 36.

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 24 to

34. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 17 to

27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 12 to 22. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 14 to

24.

