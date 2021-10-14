CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 13, 2021

_____

701 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather