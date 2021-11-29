CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

167 FPUS55 KREV 291132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 36. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

26 to 31.

$$

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

52 to 57.

$$

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 20 to 30.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather