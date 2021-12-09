CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 7 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 4 to

14. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 11 to 21. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Lows 16 to 26.

Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 25 to 35.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

39. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

25 to 30. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 26 to 36.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to

31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then heavy snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 27 to 37. Lows

8 to 18.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and chance of showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 2 to

12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 6 to 16. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

28.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 32 to 42. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

3 below to 7 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.

