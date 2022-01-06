CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area.

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

Highs 39 to 44.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

16 to 26.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

14 to 24.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

9 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 12 to

22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

