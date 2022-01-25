CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ 844 FPUS55 KREV 251132 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-260300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 17 to 27. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 42 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-260300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 18 to 28. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50. $$ CAZ071-260300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 48. $$ CAZ073-260300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 9 to 19. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather