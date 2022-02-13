CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

327 FPUS55 KREV 131132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 85 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 13 to

23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to

90 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

13 to 23.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 16 to

26.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 21 to 31.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 21 to

31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 17 to 27.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

20 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 22 to 32.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

6 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 6 to

16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

48 to 58.

$$

