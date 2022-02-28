CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

33 to 43.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

42 to 52.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 28 to

38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

40 to 50.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12. Highs

31 to 41.

