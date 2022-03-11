CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 27.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 70 mph increasing to 105 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 95 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

