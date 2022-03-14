CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

_____

207 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Snow level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 27 to 32.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 55. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 44 to

54. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 51 to

61. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 7000 feet rising to 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 46 to

56. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

_____

