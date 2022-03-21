CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

206 FPUS55 KREV 211033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 65.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

55 to 65. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

51 to 61.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

