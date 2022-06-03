CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

372 FPUS55 KREV 031032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to

56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs 67 to

77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

77. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 81 to 91.

