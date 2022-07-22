CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 49 to 59.

