CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

403 FPUS55 KREV 231032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 90.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 99.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather