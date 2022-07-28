CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

_____

608 FPUS55 KREV 281033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 82.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 47 to

57.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

84 to 94. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather