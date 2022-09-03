CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

830 FPUS55 KREV 031032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 47 to 57.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 57. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 42 to 52.

