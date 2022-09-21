CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

026 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 41. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of freezing fog

after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 55 to 65.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 35 to 45.

