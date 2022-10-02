CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 36 to

46.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 44 to

54.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 40 to

50.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 34 to

44.

