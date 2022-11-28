CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

693 FPUS55 KREV 281131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in

the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow likely. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 29 to 39. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy snow likely. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 27 to 37.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 11 to 21.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 41. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

12 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

12 to 22.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 44. Lows 16 to 26.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42. Lows

13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow. Highs 28 to

38.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

4 to 14.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

